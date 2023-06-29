Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

On Wednesday, the Queensland Premiere flatly denied the claims from 4BC radio, claims that sparked furious reactions from One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson and former Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker.

Ms Palaszczuk came out and told reporters, “No, that is absolute nonsense.”

On Tuesday, Peter Gleeson, a veteran journalist and radio host for 4BC, reported that “my sources are telling me that the Palaszczuk government is working behind the scenes.”

Adding there were more possible changes, “also suggestions that streets such as George Street, Queen Street, Anne Street, Edward Street might be renamed, and we may even see the statue of George V outside City Hall removed.”

“Sort of like stripping the colonisation from our major landmarks,” he said.

Earlier this month, the major tourist destination Fraser Island’s name was changed to K’gari, the name used by traditional owners for more than 60,000 years.