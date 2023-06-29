The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

Claims that Brisbane would be renamed to its traditional name, Meanjin, have been rubbished by Annastacia Palaszczuk.

On Wednesday, the Queensland Premiere flatly denied the claims from 4BC radio, claims that sparked furious reactions from One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson and former Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker.

Ms Palaszczuk came out and told reporters, “No, that is absolute nonsense.”

On Tuesday, Peter Gleeson, a veteran journalist and radio host for 4BC, reported that “my sources are telling me that the Palaszczuk government is working behind the scenes.” 

Adding there were more possible changes, “also suggestions that streets such as George Street, Queen Street, Anne Street, Edward Street might be renamed, and we may even see the statue of George V outside City Hall removed.”

“Sort of like stripping the colonisation from our major landmarks,” he said.

Earlier this month, the major tourist destination Fraser Island’s name was changed to K’gari, the name used by traditional owners for more than 60,000 years.

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme
NEXT STORY

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Victims of the Northern Rivers floods last year were made big promises from governments at the time.
Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation
Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

Yeah? Well, to hell with that stupid one-sided study. It sounds like a conspiracy theory if you ask me.
A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

A mother in the UK charged guests US$22 (AU$33) to attend her child’s birthday party.
Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

Man Demands Royalties From Girlfriends OnlyFans Earnings

A bricklayer has demanded on the radio his girlfriend share her earning from OnlyFans with him because he allows her to do it.