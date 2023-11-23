The Project

Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most

Let's talk about those annoying words we all hate that somehow creep into our vocabulary. Oh I do love a hate list, this is going to be amazeballs!

So sit back, chillax and let's get down to it. And as with any list, there's going to be some things we don't agree on. Sorry, not sorry. 

So, in at number 1, amazeballs. No, that's fair. 

Surprisingly, the word 'bants' is only the 5th most hated and only appears on the list once. Losing out to 'LOLZ', which deservedly took the fourth spot. Presumably, that's the typing of the word. Surely, nobody says 'LOLZ' in a conversation. 

Holibobs took the number two spot and honestly, yeah. Though I think it's said with irony 100% of the time at this point. 

Much like the sixth most detested 'nom nom nom', I think only people who belong on a watch list actually say that and mean it to describe good food. 

 

For me, however, number 9 on the list is perhaps the one I loathe the most. Din dins. I mean what in the world. 

Can you imagine an adult asking you what you'd like for din dins tonight? If I said that, wifey would leave me in a heartbeat. Incidentally, 'wifey' was number 12 on the list. 

I'd also suggest avoiding the terms' hanky-panky' or 'nookie' as they are both likely to put wifey off of any physical activity at all. 

Neuroscientist Dr Rachel Taylor told the Daily Mail, "If someone uses a word or phrase that we find embarrassing, as humans, we instinctively want to distance ourselves from them - hence the cringe, which can be seen as physically making ourselves smaller."

She went on, "Our primitive brain cannot distinguish between a physical or psychological threat, and any awkward behaviour from others can trigger a threat response."

Dr Taylor continued, "Our judgment is environmental, yet the response is caused by an interaction with current status and learned behaviour. The brain combines it all and proposes a precision of what the word means, and then we experience an emotion."

Here's that full list in all its glory. I will say this though -no offence but 'chrimbo' totes should not be on there.

  1. Amazeballs
  2. Holibobs 
  3. Awesomeness 
  4. LOLZ 
  5. Bants 
  6. Nom nom nom 
  7. Totes 
  8. BAE 
  9. Din dins 
  10. Chrimbo 
  11. Hanky-panky 
  12. Wifey 
  13. Sorry, not sorry
  14. Nookie 
  15. Happy Friyay 
  16. Drinkies 
  17. No problemo 
  18. Fur baby 
  19. Coolio
  20. Methinks 
  21. Hot girl summer 
  22. No offence, but 
  23. Bossing it 
  24. Wine-o-clock 
  25. My bad 
