Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Released in 2015, Inside Out won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, following the story of Riley, as we met her emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger. In the final scene of the original movie, we see a 'PUBERTY' button flashing in Riley's inner brain console, giving us a hint at what's to come.

Now, Inside Out 2 has hit the cinemas, following as Riley experiences the new emotions that come along with puberty: Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Anxiety (Maya Hawke).

The plot follows Riley as she navigates changing friendships, the stress of ice hockey camp, and the pressure of trying to fit in with the "cool crowd."

Pixar enlisted the help of many psychologists in order to correctly portray the emotions and how they interact with each other.

Psychologist, Lisa Damour explains: "Anxiety involves imagining what could go wrong. Embarrassment requires the ability to worry about what someone else might be thinking. Envy involves wondering why someone else has what one wants for the self. And ennui depends on being able to regard certain activities as too 'basic to be deserving of consideration'."

In one of Joy's moving monologues, she says: "I don't know how to stop Anxiety. Maybe we can't. Maybe this is what happens when you grow up. You feel less joy."

This has tugged on the heartstrings of parents in the cinema, as they not only cope with the reality of feeling less "Joy" as we age, but also worrying about their children's future.

Many have taken to the internet to share their tears and feelings after watching the Pixar film. In a piece written for Kidspot, writer Jordana Shell sums up the experience of watching the movie as a parent.

"One message from Inside Out 2 is that parents embarking on the puberty years should help their kids understand that it never pays to suppress emotions. Instead, we should help them identify these new emotions and how best to use them when they are in the driver's seat of our brains."