Pilot Fights Back Tears Making Retirement Speech On Final Flight

After 32 years of flying with American Airlines, Captain Jeff Fell was piloting his final flight to Chicago, and took the time to make an emotional announcement before take off.

In a video posted to TikTok by passenger Justin Harrison, Fell is shown standing at the front of the plane, taking the time to say a few kind words about "a group of really important people" on board.

"They're the majority of my family who've come along with me on my retirement flight," he continued.

"They're onboard with me for my retirement flight after 32 years with American," Fell said.

"Thank you all for coming along with me tonight and celebrating this very memorable time in my life. I love all of you."

Fell fights back tears during the speech, and goes on to make special mention of his "wonderful wife" Julie, calling her "the solid rock in our foundation in our lives and our marriage."

Viewers were equally as emotional at the heartfelt speech, with comments flooding the post congratulating the pilot.

"Got me crying like I know him!! Happy retirement Captain!" wrote one touched viewer.

"THE WAY HE TALKS ABOUT HIS WIFE IM SOBBING OMFG" wrote another.