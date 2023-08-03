The Project

People Are Trying To Sell iPhones With Old Twitter Logo For $38,000

iPhones that still contain old Twitter branding are being put up for sale as backlash to the ‘X’ branding continues.

Since being established in 2006, Twitter has built a loyal fan base that appreciates its original branding, including the platform’s iconic blue bird logo, Larry.

Some savvy iPhone owners are using the rebrand to make some cash.

One iPhone was previously listed for sale on eBay for a monstrous $25,000 USD ($38,000 AUD)

Others have their iPhones listed for sale at prices ranging from $800 to $15,000 USD.

Some people have even used the X app itself to post photos of their iPhone with the original Twitter app, encouraging users to buy their mobile off them. 

The trend of selling iPhones due to changes in applications is certainly not new.

There have been previous cases of people selling iPhones when Fortnite and Flappy Bird were removed.

It is unclear if the public are willing to pay big money for these iPhones, but some owners are willing to take a punt and press their luck. 

