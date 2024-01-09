Paul Giamatti Celebrates Golden Globe Win With Trip To In-N-Out

Giamatti, who won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Movie, headed to the popular fast food restaurant with his trophy in tow, placing it on the table beside him while he dined on burgers and fries.

Pictures of the star dining at the Westwood location in his tuxedo were shared on social media by starstruck restaurant customers, as well as Giamatti’s girlfriend, actress Clara Wong.

On social media sites X and Instagram, users hailed Giamatti as “the king”, celebrating him for being down to earth and “a man of the people”.

Giamatti, 56, won for his Golden Globe for his role as a stubborn teacher in The Holdover.