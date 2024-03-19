Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs

The beloved animated children’s show has Bluey’s dad Bandit working as an archaeologist and Bluey’s mum Chilli working in airport security.

Some parents now believe that the show’s creators chose those jobs on purpose as they require the dogs to sniff things out or dig up bones.

Mum blogger Emily Jeanne took to TikTok to explain her realisation.

“Please tell me why I just realised that Bluey's mum's job is airport security and Bluey's dad's job is an archaeologist, so [her] mum's job is to sniff and [her] mum's job is to dig up bones,” Emily said in the video.

“Took me a while to realise why Chilli works in airport security. It's a dog job! Like the sniffer dogs you see at airports. Cute little joke,” she said.

“Bandit is an archaeologist - digging up bones, and Chilli does airport security - as a sniffer dog.”

Many other parents were shocked to discover this as well.

“I cannot believe how stupid I am. I've known what they do for a living for years now but I never once thought about the dog puns involved,” one mum commented.

“I love this show so much, possibly more than my kids- and this made me laugh way too hard. This show just continues to surprise me,” another said.

“It's one of my favourite Easter eggs,” another said, while one person added, “That's hilarious! Great observation!”