The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs

Parents Discover Cute Detail About Bluey’s Parent’s Jobs

Parents have just realised the cute and clever detail about the jobs of Bluey’s mum and dad, Chilli and Bandit.

The beloved animated children’s show has Bluey’s dad Bandit working as an archaeologist and Bluey’s mum Chilli working in airport security.

Some parents now believe that the show’s creators chose those jobs on purpose as they require the dogs to sniff things out or dig up bones.

Mum blogger Emily Jeanne took to TikTok to explain her realisation.

“Please tell me why I just realised that Bluey's mum's job is airport security and Bluey's dad's job is an archaeologist, so [her] mum's job is to sniff and [her] mum's job is to dig up bones,” Emily said in the video.

“Took me a while to realise why Chilli works in airport security. It's a dog job! Like the sniffer dogs you see at airports. Cute little joke,” she said.

“Bandit is an archaeologist - digging up bones, and Chilli does airport security - as a sniffer dog.”

Many other parents were shocked to discover this as well.

“I cannot believe how stupid I am. I've known what they do for a living for years now but I never once thought about the dog puns involved,” one mum commented.

“I love this show so much, possibly more than my kids- and this made me laugh way too hard. This show just continues to surprise me,” another said.

“It's one of my favourite Easter eggs,” another said, while one person added, “That's hilarious! Great observation!”

New Video Shows Kate Middleton Out And About For The First Time Since Surgery
NEXT STORY

New Video Shows Kate Middleton Out And About For The First Time Since Surgery

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Video Shows Kate Middleton Out And About For The First Time Since Surgery

New Video Shows Kate Middleton Out And About For The First Time Since Surgery

A new video has been shared online showing Kate Middleton and Prince William out and about, after weeks of speculation.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reported To Be Next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reported To Be Next James Bond

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will reportedly become the next James Bond, as insiders claim he has been formally offered the role.
Luxury Australian Island On Sale For Less Than A New Home In Sydney

Luxury Australian Island On Sale For Less Than A New Home In Sydney

While that probably sounds absolutely outrageous, keep in mind that the Sydney home has parking and a pool, all the island offers you is 3 hectares and the ocean.
Restaurant Offers Discount For Well Behaved Children

Restaurant Offers Discount For Well Behaved Children

A New York restaurant had divided diners by offering a controversial “well-behaved kids” discount.
Japan Uses 'Godzilla' In Traffic Safety Campaign

Japan Uses 'Godzilla' In Traffic Safety Campaign

A Japan-wide traffic safety campaign has kicked off in Tokyo, and it's going to monstrous lengths to make sure it’s successful.