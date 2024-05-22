Outraged Aussie Man Slams Cost Of Large Coke At Macca’s

Sharing a video to TikTok, Daniel Amos, who goes by Fleece King online, went to a McDonald’s in Sydney.

Amos wanted to “express his outrage” over the price of the drink, highlighting one major discrepancy between Aussie Maccas and American McDonald’s.

“This is probably a small in America. I’ve bought nothing else — other than this Coke — and it was $5.40,” he said.

“And guess what? Unlike America, we don’t get free refills. So you buy this large Coke for $5.40 — and nothing else — and I don’t get any refills.

“That has to be one of the most ridiculous things.”

Many rushed to the comments to share their disdain for the increasing costs of fast food in Australia.

“We get ripped off left, right and centre in Australia,” one TikToker commented.

“As an Aussie in Texas, some places here give you free small cups of soda and free refills. Crazy,” another shared.

A McDonald’s Australia spokesperson responded to the outrage in a statement to news.com.au.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with great value across our menu and exceptional service every day, whether that’s in our restaurants, drive-thru or McDelivery,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers can take advantage of our year-round Loose Change Menu, which offers great savings, with frozen beverages from $1, desserts from $1.50 and hamburgers from $2.

“We know our customers are watching every dollar they spend, and we’re committed to earning their visits by doubling down on the things that matter most to them.

“Whether that’s great value Macca’s Bundles to feed the whole family, Loose Change Meals, personalised offers through the MyMacca’s loyalty program, or through exciting new offers like our $5.95 Breakfast Offer, we will continue to delight and reward our customers.”

It seems that free refills could soon be a thing of the past in the U.S.

CBS News reported that McDonald’s was planning to remove self-serve beverage stations in America by 2032.

This will mean it will be up to each franchise whether they want to charge customers for free refills, or continue giving them out for free.