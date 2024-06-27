The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Our Cats Hate Us And Are Plotting Our Downfall, According To New Study

Our Cats Hate Us And Are Plotting Our Downfall, According To New Study

Sorry to all the cat owners out there, because it seems our feline friends ‘hate us’ and are plotting our downfall, according to a new study.

A study by Burns Pet Nutrition found that a third of cat owners have woken to discover their cat staring at them.

Forty per cent say they are constantly aware of their moggy’s watchful eyes at the window when they’re outside, while nearly a fifth admit they’ve had their cat leap onto the “out of nowhere” and promptly terrify them.

Cat owners have also reported being mauled, gaslit or spied on and have had their property wrecked.

More than a third of cat owners say they can pet their cat for no more than five minutes before it attacks them or runs away, with one in 10 saying an attack has drawn blood.

Twenty-five per cent of cat owners revealed that their furry friend has destroyed furniture or a treasured item of clothing.

Laura Crotch-Harvey, a nutritionist at Burns said the reason why we love our cats so much is because they are “wonderful and curious creatures.”

“I’d bet every owner who’s ever complained their furry friend has damaged property or given them a scratch forgave them soon after.”

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever
NEXT STORY

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

The Liberal Democrats' attempts to get media attention for the U.K. General Election aren't getting any less weird, with one candidate showing off his CPR skills on the campaign trail.
Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

According to a new study, we may expose ourselves to chemicals that are far beyond what we ever thought.
Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.