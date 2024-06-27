Our Cats Hate Us And Are Plotting Our Downfall, According To New Study

A study by Burns Pet Nutrition found that a third of cat owners have woken to discover their cat staring at them.

Forty per cent say they are constantly aware of their moggy’s watchful eyes at the window when they’re outside, while nearly a fifth admit they’ve had their cat leap onto the “out of nowhere” and promptly terrify them.

Cat owners have also reported being mauled, gaslit or spied on and have had their property wrecked.

More than a third of cat owners say they can pet their cat for no more than five minutes before it attacks them or runs away, with one in 10 saying an attack has drawn blood.

Twenty-five per cent of cat owners revealed that their furry friend has destroyed furniture or a treasured item of clothing.

Laura Crotch-Harvey, a nutritionist at Burns said the reason why we love our cats so much is because they are “wonderful and curious creatures.”

“I’d bet every owner who’s ever complained their furry friend has damaged property or given them a scratch forgave them soon after.”