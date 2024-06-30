The Project

One In Five Aussies Have Dropped Their Phone In The Toilet

A new survey has revealed that a whopping 84 per cent of Gen Zs take their phone to the loo while only 16 per cent of Boomers do, and one in five Aussies have dropped their phone in the toilet.

The survey conducted by The Duck revealed some surprising bathroom habits of Aussies.

According to a recent survey, 84 per cent of Gen Z take their phones to the throne, while a staggeringly low 16 per cent of Boomers are apparently content to just sit in silence and focus on the pushing.

Seventy per cent of millennials bring their devices in with them, while just 38 per cent of Gen Xers said they also took their phones to the pooper with them.

The survey also revealed that nearly two-thirds of parents admitted to using the bathroom to get a break from their kids, while 38 per cent of Aussies admitted they go to the loo to get a break from whatever it is they’re doing, including work or life in general.

I was absolutely certain this would be 100% of all humans with phones take their phones to the toilet with them. But here we are.

One stat I can relate to though is that 74% of the people surveyed said that they spend longer on the toilet than they need to because they get too distracted with their phones, resulting in the dreaded numb legs syndrome.

The average person spends around 10,000 minutes on the toilet every year. That’s 170 hours. That’s a little more than a week.

I’m beginning to think if I didn’t take my phone with me every time I could get my number down to around 10 hours a year.

Joe Biden is in damage control, with no choice but to acknowledge his disastrous debate against Donald Trump.
