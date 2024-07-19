One In 10 Aussies Will Not Let Their Dog See Them Naked

According to Scratch's 2024 Great Australian Dog Survey, while 89% of Aussie dog owners are fine with letting it all hang loose in front of their furry friends, the remaining 11% aren’t on board. They may let their pooches smooch them on the lips, or share a bed with them, but when it comes to undressing, they simply feel too awkward.

This morning on The Today Show, Karl Stefanovic put the question to NDIS and Aged Care Minister, Bill Shorten and Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, "You guys need to be honest, come on Bill - do you get naked in front of your dog?" the host asked. The pair’s answers did not disappoint.

"Yeah, why not? That's true, I mean I love my dog and my dog never gives up a secret," Bill Shorten answered. "He's never ever ratted me out, ever - he's the loyalist friend I've got in politics." Dutton hesitantly gave his answer, whilst implying Shorten’s answer was a little bit weird. "I love my dog too, but not in the same way Bill's talking about it seems," he said.

Scratch co-found and CEO Mike Halligan says, "A lot has changed in Australia since our last Great Aussie Dog Survey, so we couldn't wait to follow up and find out how the lives of Aussie dogs have changed. And by the sounds of it, it's a dog's world and we're just living in it!"