Nutritionist Reveals Why Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Is Bad For Your Health

Drinking coffee first in the morning may harm your body, as one nutritionist claims it can send you into a high-stress mode.

A morning coffee is part of many people’s routines in the morning.  

   

But, one U.S.-based nutritionist has warned that those who drink that hot cup of joe before eating any food could be doing damage to their body.  

   

Nutritional therapist, Olivia Hedlund, posted the now-viral TikTok explaining that you are more likely to be in high-stress mode as well as upsetting your hormones.  

   

“If you drink coffee first thing on an empty stomach, stop what you’re doing and listen. You are messing with your hormones,” Hedlund claimed.  

   

“Coffee is not only acidic, so it’s hard on our stomach in the morning, but it literally causes our bodies to go into a stress response, to shoot out cortisol, and to put us in kind of a fight-or-flight state.  

   

“I used to drink multiple cups of coffee on an empty stomach, feel like I was on top of the world, and then I would have a bunch of hormonal acne and wonder why.”  

   

Hedlund suggested that gelatine gummies, eggs, raw dairy, berried or fruit should be eaten before brewing that first cup of coffee.  

   

The video, viewed more than 500k times, was littered with thousands of comments from people astounded by Hedlund’s suggestion.  

   

“I drink coffee on an empty stomach almost every morning and this explains so much,” one user wrote.  

   

“Maybe this is why I have been breaking out more recently! Thanks for the tip!” another user thanked. 

