The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

An increase in pets being surrendered to pounds and animal rescues has prompted the Animal Justice Party to push the NSW government to make urgent changes to make rentals animal-friendly.

Leading up to the NSW state election, the Labor Party promised to change legislation to make it easier for renters to own pets.

Currently, NSW landlords “can refuse to allow a tenant to keep a pet without providing a reason - unless it’s an assistance animal,” as stated on the NSW government website.

The change Labor proposed would mean landlords would have 21 days to respond to a tenant’s request to own a pet, but if the landlord refuses within the timeframe, they have to put the reason to a rental commissioner for a final decision.

“These changes are urgent, and it is clear that the huge majority of the public want to see these laws put into place,” Animal Justice party legislative council member Emma Hurst told The Guardian.

Hurst explained to The Guardian that the changes the Animal Justice party wants to implement would be similar to the rules in Victoria, whereby landlords have 14 days to respond to requests to keep pets. If the landlord refuses, they then have to submit their reason to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for a final decision.

“We know what’s happening in Victoria works so why delay and wait to find out how the process would work with a rental commissioner when we know the tribunal has the processes and can,” Hurst said.

Expert Says If You Wind Down By Listening To True Crime, That May Be Huge Red Flag
NEXT STORY

Expert Says If You Wind Down By Listening To True Crime, That May Be Huge Red Flag

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Says If You Wind Down By Listening To True Crime, That May Be Huge Red Flag

Expert Says If You Wind Down By Listening To True Crime, That May Be Huge Red Flag

A psychologist has explained that if you relax by watching or listening to true crime series, you may need some serious trauma counselling.
Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Well, I don’t feel particularly stressed but who am I to argue with science? Something is making it very difficult for me to not stop at the drive-thru.
Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue is heating up the charts all over the globe with her latest single Padam Padam. But for those confused as to what ‘Padam’ means, it has now been added to Urban Dictionary.
Ecuadorian Woman Who Woke Up During Her Own Wake Has Died

Ecuadorian Woman Who Woke Up During Her Own Wake Has Died

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family says.
Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince Louis has stolen the show at King Charles' first Trooping of the Colour as Monarch.