NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

Leading up to the NSW state election, the Labor Party promised to change legislation to make it easier for renters to own pets.

Currently, NSW landlords “can refuse to allow a tenant to keep a pet without providing a reason - unless it’s an assistance animal,” as stated on the NSW government website.

The change Labor proposed would mean landlords would have 21 days to respond to a tenant’s request to own a pet, but if the landlord refuses within the timeframe, they have to put the reason to a rental commissioner for a final decision.

“These changes are urgent, and it is clear that the huge majority of the public want to see these laws put into place,” Animal Justice party legislative council member Emma Hurst told The Guardian.

Hurst explained to The Guardian that the changes the Animal Justice party wants to implement would be similar to the rules in Victoria, whereby landlords have 14 days to respond to requests to keep pets. If the landlord refuses, they then have to submit their reason to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for a final decision.

“We know what’s happening in Victoria works so why delay and wait to find out how the process would work with a rental commissioner when we know the tribunal has the processes and can,” Hurst said.