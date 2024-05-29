The Project

North West's Performance As Young Simba Heavily Criticised Online

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has caused a stir online after footage emerged of her performance as Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King concert over the weekend.

North West, the daughter of Kim and Kanye West, took to the stage over two nights at The Hollywood Bowl in a live-to-film concert event celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.

The 10-year-old sung 'I Just Can't Wait to be King' and donned a yellow furry hoodie with matching shorts and furry slippers.

Critics slammed the casting as an of nepotism in the entertainment industry, claiming there were plenty of child actors who would have done a far better job in the role.

In a TikTok that was raked in over seven million views, user Ani said "not only didn't she deserve that stage because she's a nepo baby, she just simply didn't do good."

"There were plenty of talented and qualified kids auditioning for the show, but North West got it."

Others shared the sentiment, with another person saying "this is nepotism, precisely. When you have a child with no talent doing a role meant for someone with talent, it's sad."

Jason Weaver, the original singing voice of young Simba, shared his support for the child, saying it was "an honor" to perform alongside North and calling her a "young superstar in the making."

"I'm so PROUD you, North!! You're doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show!" Weaver wrote in a post to Instagram.

"I can't wait for people to see your performance of 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' when 'The Lion King 30th Anniversary Celebration' eventually starts streaming on @disneyplus!!"

@randomnessrx this is nepotism, precisely. when you have a no talent child doing a role meant for someone with talent. sad. #northwest #kanyewest #ye #kardashians #hollywoodbowl #lionking ♬ original sound - Randomness
