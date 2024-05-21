NFL Looks Set To Touch Down At The MCG In 2025

Nine Melbourne’s Tom Morris reported on Monday night that talks are underway to

The NFL has designated world regions to the teams across the competition, with the intention each will focus on that area to bring new fans to the game.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles have been assigned Australia as an ‘international marketing area’.

According to Morris, a Rams home game in 2026 is the most logical fixture, as the team plays at home nine times. They will also play the Eagles at some point in 2026 as well, because of NFL scheduling rules.

The MCG has also been touted as the best spot for the American football spectacle.

“The MCC in conjunction with the Victorian government is exploring the possibility of bringing a regular season game to the MCG,” he said.

“Discussions are in their early stage, but I understand the LA Rams are slated to host given their presence in Australia already, and the direct flights between LA and Melbourne.

“It’s understood the NFL is only keen to play at the very best stadiums - which of course the MCG is.

“The match would be played between October 2025 and February 2026.”

Considerations for the timing will need to include the AFL Grand Final week in September, as well as allowing players to acclimatise to the time zone changes.