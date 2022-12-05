The Project

New York Looking For A $170K A Year Rat Tamer To Control Rodent Infestation In The City

Could you be New York's newest rat tamer?

A new position for a rat czar to control the notorious rodent problem in the Big Apple has been posted by the Eric Adams administration in New York City.

The job listing appeared after New Yorkers' complaints about rats grew louder.

The job opening, published on Wednesday, is formally looking for a "director of rodent migration" who will help the city progress its efforts to address policy issues in the five boroughs related to reducing the recent increase in rats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do you have what it takes to do the impossible? A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy - New York City's relentless rat population?" the advert reads.

The ad does not state if there will be a magic pipe provided or if applicants will have to bring their own.

The humorous posting adds that "rats are not our friend" and are "enemies that must be vanquished."

Was this advert written by a cat? Quite possibly.

The position reports to the deputy mayor for operations and requires a bachelor's degree, at least five years of related experience, and a "swashbuckling attitude, crafty humour, and general aura of badassery."

Successful candidates must be New York City residents.

The role pays between $120,000 and $170,000. Not a bad income if you don't mind having the death of thousands of rats on your conscience.

