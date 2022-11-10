New Study Reveals The Best And Worst iPhone Alarm To Wake up To

The latest research from music analysts at Startle has found that the choice of alarm ringtone influences whether you wake up more tired or more energised.

'Sleep inertia' is what scientists call that feeling of grogginess and tiredness we feel immediately after waking up.

Sleep inertia, more commonly referred to as "same sh*t different day syndrome, "usually happens after you wake up in the middle of a deep sleep state.

The reticular activating system (RAS) is the part of the body responsible for waking us up.

Alarm clocks use sound and vibration to artificially and crudely simulate what our RAS does naturally.

But unlike RAS, alarm clocks (and most children) don't know when we are in the middle of a deep sleep state - leading to sleep inertia and the dreaded morning wake-up.

According to the folks over at Startle, some iPhone alarms are better than others at reducing the incidences of sleep inertia.

Sencha - the happy jingling tone is the best choice because it's in the key of C and has a mid-range speed of 110 beats per minute.

While Apple's default alarm, 'Radar', is one of the worst choices.

Android ringtones were not included in the study because who wants to wake up to the reality they're inferior?

An RMIT study from 2020 identified the qualities of a melody that would counteract symptoms of sleep inertia.

These include having a tune that can be sung or hummed along to, a rate between 100 and 120 beats per minute, a key of C5 and not having children under five.

Among the other top choices were 'By the Seaside' and 'Uplift', which according to experts, should offer a gentle start to the day with a low risk of sleep inertia.

In addition to 'Radar', 'Presto', 'Beacon', 'Signal' and 'Chimes', all promote sleep inertia because they lack melody and produce short, sharp bursts of noise.

For the same reason, "Party Rock Anthem" or anything by Mr Worldwide isn't the best alarm to wake up to either.