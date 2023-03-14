The Project

New Rules Mean Anyone And Everyone Can Now Go Topless At Berlin's Public Pools

Everyone, including women, can now swim topless at the public pools in Berlin following an unnamed woman lodging a discrimination complaint.

The woman made the complaint to the Berlin senate for justice after she was reportedly sunbaking topless and told it was not permitted. In a separate incident, another woman claimed she had recently been informed that she had to cover her chest at an indoor pool.

Anti-discrimination activists were pretty happy with the decision.

“The Ombudsman very much welcomes the decision of the bathing establishments because it creates equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff in the bathing establishments,” Doris Liebscher said, who is the head of the Ombudsman’s office at the Berlin State Office for Equal Treatment and Against Discrimination.

“Now it is a matter of the regulation being applied consistently and no more evictions or house bans being issued.”

