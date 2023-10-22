The Project

Most Common Date For People To Die Revealed

A study out of the UK has revealed the most common day for people to die is January 6th.

Research conducted by afterlife services site Beyond has revealed that on average, 1,387 people die in the UK each day, but on January 6th, that rate rises to 1,732. 

The post-Christmas time period, from December 30th through to the 9th of January, features the top 10 deadliest days of the year in the UK.

The reason for the higher death toll is likely due to the fact that deaths increase during colder months. 

In the northern hemisphere, deaths spike in the months of December, January and February, while in Australia and other southern hemisphere countries, the same is true for the months of June, July and August. 

Infectious diseases, like influenza, tend to circulate more in the winter months, resulting in higher death rates. 

Further evidence of this comes from the day people are least likely to die, July 30th, which is the peak of Summer in the UK. 

Some researchers, however, predict that as climate change worsens, heat-related deaths will increase and become the dominant form of temperature-related deaths, making Summer more dangerous than Winter. 

