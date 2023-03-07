‘Moon Phase Soulmate’ Is The New TikTok Trend Here To Help Your Dating Life

‘Moon phase soulmate’ is the new TikTok trend that is supposedly ideal for helping you decide whether to keep your significant other.

Well, according to this TikTok trend, using the birthdates of yourself and your partner can determine if you are soulmates.

The trend sees TikTokers overlay the moon phase of their birthdate over that of their partners.

According to the trend, the closer the two pictures are to completing a full moon, the more compatible you are.

The method requires using the CapCut template and googling the moon phases of your birth dates. It may be easier just to go on that date.

Of course, using birth dates as a marriage compatibility tool is nothing new.

Hindu Vedic tradition of using horoscopes and birth charts for centuries to predict the future of proposed partners.

Image: CapCut/ Twitter/@claudeycore