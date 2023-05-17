Mem Fox’s Children's Book 'Guess What?' Banned In Florida

Mem Fox is one of Australia's most beloved authors, but now, one of her most well-known books has been banned in Florida.

The 1988 picture book 'Guess What?' has reportedly been included on a list of titles in Duval County in Florida as part of a crackdown on books not deemed age appropriate in schools.

Under Section 847.012 of the Florida statutes, materials prohibited in schools include: "Any picture … or visual representation of a person or a portion of a human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse and which is harmful to minors."

But what is so inappropriate about 'Guess What?'?.

The book, illustrated by Vivienne Goodman, depicts the main character, "old witch" Daisy O'Grady, taking a bath.

While Duval deems the book inappropriate, Fox is unconcerned about their decision.

"It's completely appropriate," Fox told ABC Radio Adelaide.

"She's washing herself; she's sort of sitting in this sink, you can't see any of her private parts at all.

"The whole book is about guessing who this person is, it turns out to be a witch in the end."

Fox’s agent also said in a statement: “We have nothing to say on this issue. Duval County is a county of 997,000 people in Florida. It is not important.”

Image: Amazon/Getty/Scholastic