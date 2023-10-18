Melbourne's Brunswick East Ranked 6th Coolest Suburb In The World

The inner-city suburb’s live music venues, cosy wine bars and proximity to Merri Creek are credited with boosting its trendy reputation.

Time Out’s annual list of cool neighbourhoods has allocated ​​Laureles in Medellín, Colombia, the top spot, followed by Smithfield in Dublin and Carabanchel in Madrid, rounding out the top three.

Havnen in Copenhagen comes in at number four, and Sheung Wan, Hong Kong ranks fifth, before Brunswick East enters the list, the highest Melbourne ranking since 2020.

The list is determined by a survey of over 12,000 people on their favourite local suburbs, which is then edited by Time Out editors, who take into account factors like street art and access to greenery.

Other Melbourne neighbourhoods to make the list in previous years are Fitzroy, which reached #27 in 2022, Richmond hitting #10 in 2021 and Yarraville, which went all the way to #5 in 2020.