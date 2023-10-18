The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Melbourne's Brunswick East Ranked 6th Coolest Suburb In The World

Melbourne's Brunswick East Ranked 6th Coolest Suburb In The World

Brunswick East has taken out the number six spot in a ranking of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, with Sydney’s Enmore coming in at seventeen.

The inner-city suburb’s live music venues, cosy wine bars and proximity to Merri Creek are credited with boosting its trendy reputation. 

Time Out’s annual list of cool neighbourhoods has allocated ​​Laureles in Medellín, Colombia, the top spot, followed by Smithfield in Dublin and Carabanchel in Madrid, rounding out the top three. 

Havnen in Copenhagen comes in at number four, and Sheung Wan, Hong Kong ranks fifth, before Brunswick East enters the list, the highest Melbourne ranking since 2020. 

The list is determined by a survey of over 12,000 people on their favourite local suburbs, which is then edited by Time Out editors, who take into account factors like street art and access to greenery. 

Other Melbourne neighbourhoods to make the list in previous years are Fitzroy, which reached #27 in 2022, Richmond hitting #10 in 2021 and Yarraville, which went all the way to #5 in 2020. 

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax
NEXT STORY

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax

Advertisement

Related Articles

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax

The High Court has ruled the Victorian government unlawfully charged electric, hydrogen and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners a fee for each kilometre they travel.
Hospital Bombing In Gaza Kills Hundreds Of Civilians

Hospital Bombing In Gaza Kills Hundreds Of Civilians

As many as 500 civilians are dead, after the crowded al-Ahli hospital in Gaza was bombed overnight.
Airbnb Australia Boss Says Guests Do Not Have To Clean The House Before Checking Out

Airbnb Australia Boss Says Guests Do Not Have To Clean The House Before Checking Out

We've all heard some horror stories about some of the ridiculous cleaning standards some Airbnb hosts have implemented.
EasyJet Flight Cancelled After Messy Toilet Incident

EasyJet Flight Cancelled After Messy Toilet Incident

An EasyJet flight from Tenerife to London was cancelled on Sunday evening after a passenger apparently defecated on the floor.
Davey, A Service Dog Who Helped Rescue People In Turkiye's Earthquake Receives Special Award

Davey, A Service Dog Who Helped Rescue People In Turkiye's Earthquake Receives Special Award

Davey, the dog who helped save lives in earthquake-ravaged Turkiye earlier this year, is to be given a special award.