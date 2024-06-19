The Project

Melbourne And Sydney Shiver Through Coldest Morning Of The Year

Melbourne and Sydney have woken to the coldest morning of the year, with icy conditions hitting the southeast of Australia.

The prolonged cold snap continues to blast the country, with Melbourne hitting a low of 1.4°C and Sydney recording 6.5°C at Observatory Hill.

According to Weatherzone, parts of Australia saw their coldest June morning in at least 20 years.  

On top of already freezing temperatures, the wind chill across the southeast has caused a "feels-like" temperature of 4 to 6 degrees colder than the actual temperature.

The prolonged cold has also reached Tasmania, with Smithton recording its lowest temperature in records dating back to 1962, getting as low as –4.5°C.

The east of the country will see some reprieve from the cold front on Friday, ahead of the winter solstice.

Unfortunately for the southern capitals’, they will remain shivering through cold temperatures through the weekend and into next week. 

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future
Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

