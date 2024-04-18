Meghan Trainor Reveals She Has Named Her Baby Barry Bruce And It's 'Australia-Inspired'

The 30-year-old singer shares two children with husband, actor Daryl Sabara. The couple share two boys, Riley and Bruce.

Talking to Smallzy’s Surgery podcast, the Made You Look singer explained that she was pregnant while she was in Australia filming Australian Idol.

Trainor said the inspiration for her son’s name came from the iconic Pixar film Finding Nemo.

Bruce the shark is voiced by the late Australian icon Barry Humphries, sparking the name idea for Trainor and Sabara.

“I thought Bruce would be cute because the shark in Finding Nemo is Australian, and the baby is too, so I thought it would be cute if it was Barry Bruce,” she said.

Sabara and Trainor welcomed baby Barry on July 1, which happened to be the seventh anniversary of their first date.