McDonald's Reveal Hash Browns Were Australia's Most Ordered Menu Item In 2023

Data collected by orders made on the MyMacca's app has revealed the country's go-to Maccas orders, as well as the differences in ordering between states.

When it came to late-night snacking, Fries were Australia's favourite food between 11 pm and 4 am, followed by Hash Browns and Cheeseburgers.

The data also showed how tastes vary state-to-state, with Melbourne coffee lovers opting for latte's while the rest of the country favours cappuccinos.

The nation was divided by cheese when it came to burger preferences, with most of the country opting for hamburgers, the Northern Territory, Queensland and Victoria bucked the trend and opted for cheeseburgers.

Customers using the MyMacca's app were also up for trying new trends, with the viral Hash Brown Mcflurry sandwich hailed as the year's best menu hack, where Mcflurry ice cream is sandwiched between two hash browns.