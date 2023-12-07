McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

CosMcs appears to be McDonald's answer to Starbucks, with a menu “rooted in beverage exploration”, offering a wide range of unique options, including a Churro Frappé, S’mores Cold Brew, Blackberry Mint Green Tea and Turmeric Spiced Latte.

The beverages are described as customisable, with customisation options including Boba, flavoured syrups, Vitamin C shots and more.

When it comes to snack options, CosMcs is offering up some old McDonald’s favourites like McMuffins and McFlurrys, along with new creations like the Spicy Queso Sandwich, Pretzel Bites and a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae.

CosMc’s name is derived from a long forgotten McDonaldland character, a small alien that hasn’t been seen since the 90s.

The first CosMc’s location is set to open in Illinois this month, with ten pilot locations opening in 2024.