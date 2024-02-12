McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

Available from February 14, the boxed meal will come with fries, a drink and either a Big Mac or 10 Chicken McNuggets, as well as a 90’s inspired “McNugget Buddies” toy.

The “Kerwin Frost Box”, created last year in collaboration with influencer and DJ Kerwin Frost, featured six reimagined McNugget Buddies with mix-and-match outfits.

The revamped toys were inspired by the streetwear influencers' life growing up in Harlem, and garnered a great deal of attention on social media, with many Australian customers calling for the collectibles Down Under.

According to news.com.au, the exciting new offering will see McNugget Buddies in Australia for the first time since 2019.

Amanda Nakad, director of marketing for McDonald’s Australia, told news.com.au that customers can look forward to reliving the nostalgic experience of opening a Happy Meal.

“No matter how long it’s been, Macca’s fans never forget the feeling of opening a Happy Meal box to see the surprises inside,” Nakad said.

“Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again, so we’ve delivered for the big kids.”