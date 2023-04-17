The Project

Man Stages Kidnapping To Propose To His Partner, And Nobody Knows What To Think...

Look, it worked, but that really isn’t the point.

Adam Rizk arranged for his girlfriend to be carjacked and then whisked away in a van while the couple were on holiday in Lebanon.

Oh, Adam, you smooth hostage crisis operator. 

In a video uploaded to TikTok, the woman — now a fiancé somehow — can be seen held at gunpoint by armed assailants who bundle her into another car while she’s blindfolded. 

After what must have felt like an eternity, the woman is then unmasked and who should stand before her brandishing a bouquet of flowers but her faux captor and future husband, Adam. 

According to Adam’s sister, the proposal was in the making for over three months. Three months and not one person thought maybe this was a terrible idea. 

Typically I try to refrain from judging others, but I’m judging this man and every choice that lead to him coming up with this scheme. Here’s hoping he’s got something with a little less terrorist vibes planned for the honeymoon.

@tahlzyy_ The most controversial proposal ever #fyp #engagement ♬ original sound - Tahli
