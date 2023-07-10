The Project

Llama Groomsman Sends The Internet Into A Tizzy

We've all seen adorable videos of couples using their dopey Golden retrievers bound down the aisle with the rings. But one bride's mother thought she could make her daughter's dreams come true by hiring a llama groomsman.

The very distinguished llama groomsman, J, from Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas was all dressed up in a tuxedo and was the perfect guest as he was very well-mannered.

The photos posted on Facebook were captioned, "Thank you, Adam and Tara for allowing J to be part of your bid day. Congratulations on your nuptials!"

Even the very sophisticated wedding venue, Maison Albion, posted pictures of the event, "Welcome to Maison Albion, where the weddings are llama-zing!"

Photographer of the big day, Cathy Craft from The Crafted Creative, told Newsweek, "At first, I thought it was a groomsman dressed as a llama, but when he turned, I saw that it was the other way around. I have seen couples include their dogs, but this was a first.

"The bride was absolutely delighted, and the guests thoroughly enjoyed it as they waited for the ceremony to begin. It put a smile on everyone's face."

The post went viral, garnering over 8,200 comments and over 5,700 likes. Commenters absolutely loved the woolly guest at the ceremony, with many saying they would love a llama pal at their events.

"I couldn't imagine a more perfect guest at my wedding," one user wrote.

"This made my whole life," another said. "Pure genius."

"Let's renew our vows so we can do this," another asked their spouse.

Image: Facebook @Llama Adventures

