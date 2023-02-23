Lizzo Plays One-Of-A-Kind Cookie Flute For Elmo In Adorable Sesame Street Clip

“The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, Lizzo! Your furry friends love you!” the tweet read.

“I’ve played a lot of instruments but I've never played a cookie before. May I?”

The flautist then proceeds to play a beautiful melody as Elmo dances along.

Then the Cookie Monster joins in on the fun and asks to have a go at the flute.

“I didn’t know you played the flute, Cookie Monster,” Lizzo says.

Cookie Monster replies, “Me don’t”, and then proceeds to gobble up the cookie flute.

The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzo! Your furry friends love you! 🍪🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9HiBbCAww — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 22, 2023

In another Twitter post, Lizzo gifts Elmo a bottle of balsamic vinegar, referencing a viral TikTok soundbite.

Elmo was a guest on The Tonight Show, where he joined Jimmy Fallon on a cooking segment where he added the condiment to the recipe saying, “balsamic vinegar - that’s a big word for Elmo.”