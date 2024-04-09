The Project

Legendary Harold Bishop To Return To Neighbours 15 Years After Living Away

Beloved Neighbours character Harold Bishop is returning to Ramsay Street 15 years after his departure as a regular character.

The announcement was made on the official Neighbours X account.

“After fifteen years of living away, the legendary Harold Bishop is returning to Erinsborough,” the X post read.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian Smith back to the show and the opening titles, where he belongs.”

Bishop, played by actor Ian Smith, first appeared on the show in 1987 as an old flame of Madge Mitchell (Anne Charleston).

Harold then floated on and off the show until 1996, where he remained a constant familiar face until 2009.

Harold has made guest appearances since his exit but will now be on the show permanently.

Neighbours was cancelled to the horror of long-time fans due to lack of funding. This was until it made a shock return in 2023 after Amazon Freevee agreed to a deal that would restart the series.

