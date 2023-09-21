Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

The Mini Me Work Polo T-shirt is selling for $8 and will make your bub look like they're ready to head on for a job on-site.

The high-vis replicas come in children's sizes one to nine. On the back of the shirts, it reads "Apprentice".

In a TikTok video that has over 176,000 views, one mum, Emmy, said, "Mums don't walk, RUN to Kmart," showing her adorable son wearing the tradie shirt.

"No way! I'm so going there today," one parent said.

"Already got mine for my 2yr old," one mum wrote. "Hubby is a ceiling fixer."

A tradie commented, "And I just spent $60 on basically the same shirt."

Another mum pointed out the benefits of having your child wear fluoro yellow, "This is also so helpful for when you're taking kids out. High-vis makes them easier to see."