Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name Has Finally Been Revealed After Ten Months, And The Meaning Behind The Name Is Sweet

The pair welcomed baby boy Tatum Robert Thompson in August last year via surrogate.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or it should be Robert Tatum,” a source told US Sun.

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honours her dad and her brother.”

Kardashian’s father, Robert, died of cancer in 2003.

“Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.”

In an episode of the “Kardashians”, she had said that she was going to name her child with a name starting with ‘T’.

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian