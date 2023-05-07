The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name Has Finally Been Revealed After Ten Months, And The Meaning Behind The Name Is Sweet

Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name Has Finally Been Revealed After Ten Months, And The Meaning Behind The Name Is Sweet

The on-again-off-again couple, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, have had the name of their son revealed.

The pair welcomed baby boy Tatum Robert Thompson in August last year via surrogate.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or it should be Robert Tatum,” a source told US Sun.

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honours her dad and her brother.”

Kardashian’s father, Robert, died of cancer in 2003.

“Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.”

In an episode of the “Kardashians”, she had said that she was going to name her child with a name starting with ‘T’.

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral
NEXT STORY

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

Advertisement

Related Articles

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

A video of Katy Perry looking for her assigned seat at the coronation has gone viral.
Scuba Diver Explains Why We Shouldn’t Swim Away From Sharks To Avoid An Attack

Scuba Diver Explains Why We Shouldn’t Swim Away From Sharks To Avoid An Attack

In news no one wants to test out, a certified PADI and shark safety divemaster has explained why we shouldn’t swim away from a shark coming towards you.
Passengers On A US Flight Vote To Kick Woman Off Plane Before Taking Off

Passengers On A US Flight Vote To Kick Woman Off Plane Before Taking Off

Posted on TikTok in three separate videos, almost an entire flight of people banded together to vote a woman off a flight.
King Charles III Crowned In Ceremony Blending History And Change

King Charles III Crowned In Ceremony Blending History And Change

King Charles III has been anointed and crowned in the United Kingdom's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.
Thousands Of Aussies Are Unretiring Amid Cost Of Living Pressures

Thousands Of Aussies Are Unretiring Amid Cost Of Living Pressures

Almost 180,000 Aussies over the age of 55 have re-entered the workforce in the last four years amid growing cost of living pressures.