The Justice World Tour was due to arrive in December 2022 but it was then pushed back to 2023.

However, on Wednesday morning, fans woke up to an email from Ticketek, confirming that the tours across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled,” the email said.

“All purchased tickets will receive a full refund.”