Jesse Baird Remembered By His Studio 10 Colleagues

"Jesse was so much more than a colleague. He was a cherished friend who brightened every day with his positivity, cheeky winks and brilliant smile," the statement said.

"He could handle anything from croc feeding to speeding down a river on water skis on live tv - anything to keep the audience entertained.

"Through his roving reporter role he travelled the country and met hundreds of people from all walks of life. They were all without a doubt left a little brighter having been touched by his presence.

"As his workmates and friends, we are completely shattered. Nothing was ever too much trouble. He worked so hard to make his dreams come true. He was up for anything and the life of the party always. It is quite simply impossible to overstate how much we adored him.

"Our hearts ache for his family, who he loved so much and spoke of often. We’re also thinking of Luke’s family and what could have been for both of them.

"Jessie & Luke, forever adored. Forever young and beautiful. Inside and out."