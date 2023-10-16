The Project

Insane Footage Shows Man Saving His Dog From Being Drowned By Kangaroo

A man has gone viral after he saved his dog from being drowned by a kangaroo.

The TikTok video, initially posted by the Mildura Martial Arts school in Victoria, has been viewed more than 33.7 million times.

Captioned, “martial arts are for everyone, even kangaroos”, the video shows a huge kangaroo holding a big dog in the water.

In the video, the man curses out the roo, “I’m going to punch you f*****g Head in. Let go my dog.”

The video then shows the kangaroo lunging at the man with its huge claws before the man falls back into the water.

The footage returns with the “7ft tall kangaroo” standing menacingly in the water, while the dog has swam free.

Gold Coast Mayor Launches Official Bid To Host 2026 Comm Games

