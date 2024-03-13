The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Inner City Melbourne Council Votes On Higher Parking Fees For Big Cars

Inner City Melbourne Council Votes On Higher Parking Fees For Big Cars

Yarra City Council has voted to investigate higher parking fees for larger SUVs and trucks, such as the RAM 1500 and Land Rover Defender.

At a council meeting on Tuesday night, a motion was put forward by Greens councillor Sophie Wade to explore "ways to make travelling on Yarra's streets more equitable."

According to the ABC, Cr Wade put forward the motion due to concerns for public safety.

"We know that those vehicles have a much higher likelihood of killing and injuring people than regular vehicles do," Cr Wade said.

"For children, they're eight times more likely to kill a child when they hit them than a regular vehicle."

The councillor also said that the area's infrastructure wasn't built to support these vehicles. 

"We've got smaller streets, they were designed to the 1800s," she said, adding "They weren't designed for this kind of vehicle, and it's something that we need to look at everywhere." 

The motion was unanimously carried, with members of the public also speaking in favour of the motion. 

Councillor Stephen Jolly described any Hummer owner living in Yarra City suburbs such as Collingwood or Fitzroy as "an absolute idiot" that needs to be dealt with. 

Councillor Jolly also passed amendments asking for more data, saying "We need to know how many SUVs, RAMs, Defenders, Hummers are on the streets of Yarra, how many accidents are coming from these vehicles, how many fines are we charging as a result of a large oversized vehicle taking two parking spots."

Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable
NEXT STORY

Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable

Advertisement

Related Articles

Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable

Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable

It doesn't matter how many times a friend recommends you watch a new show, you're always going to go back to ones you've already watched a dozen times.
Coles Has Changed Its Paper Bags For Delivery, And Shoppers Are Furious

Coles Has Changed Its Paper Bags For Delivery, And Shoppers Are Furious

Coles has confirmed a change to its paper bags, angering customers just a year after the supermarket phased out plastic bags.
Daniel Ricciardo Warned To “Come Up With Something Soon” After Disappointing Run

Daniel Ricciardo Warned To “Come Up With Something Soon” After Disappointing Run

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has urged Daniel Ricciardo to “come up with something soon” after his disappointing run at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
P!nk Visits Children’s Hospital, Bringing Parents To Tears With Her Kindness

P!nk Visits Children’s Hospital, Bringing Parents To Tears With Her Kindness

Singer P!nk has given sick children and their families a rare moment of happiness with a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.
Melbourne City Player Scores Wondergoal That People Just Can't Stop Watching

Melbourne City Player Scores Wondergoal That People Just Can't Stop Watching

Melbourne City player Terry Antonis has enacted perfect revenge on his former team, the Western Sydney Wanderers, during a 7-0 thumping on Tuesday night.