Heinz Launches Spaghetti Carbonara In A Can

The company behind tinned delights like spaghetti hoops and alphagetti has announced their first pasta launch in a decade, saying “It’s time for fuss-free Carbonara with zero drama”.

The £2 (A$3.87) tinned carbonara has been introduced in the UK for a quick and easy feed for the more culinary-challenged.

Alessandra de Dreuille, Meals Director at Kraft Heinz, said: “We understand that people are looking for convenient meals that are effortless to prepare, and our new Spaghetti Carbonara delivers just that.

"It’s the perfect solution for a quick and satisfying meal at home.”

“Whether enjoyed as a comforting meal after a long day or shared with friends whilst catching up on the latest TV series, Heinz Spaghetti Carbonara is the perfect fuss-free dinner solution.”

A post announcing the new product on Heinz’s official Instagram proved divisive, with one commenter questioning “are you trying to start a war with Italy?” and another saying “To all the italiani - let s stop buying Heinz products, this is so disrespectful.”

Others were thrilled at the new offering, which will be available for purchase in the UK from September.