The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Heinz Launches Spaghetti Carbonara In A Can

Heinz Launches Spaghetti Carbonara In A Can

Heinz has ruffled feathers and offended Italians with their latest pasta offering, tinned spaghetti carbonara.

The company behind tinned delights like spaghetti hoops and alphagetti has announced their first pasta launch in a decade, saying “It’s time for fuss-free Carbonara with zero drama”.

The £2 (A$3.87) tinned carbonara has been introduced in the UK for a quick and easy feed for the more culinary-challenged.

Alessandra de Dreuille, Meals Director at Kraft Heinz, said: “We understand that people are looking for convenient meals that are effortless to prepare, and our new Spaghetti Carbonara delivers just that.

"It’s the perfect solution for a quick and satisfying meal at home.”

“Whether enjoyed as a comforting meal after a long day or shared with friends whilst catching up on the latest TV series, Heinz Spaghetti Carbonara is the perfect fuss-free dinner solution.”

A post announcing the new product on Heinz’s official Instagram proved divisive, with one commenter questioning “are you trying to start a war with Italy?” and another saying “To all the italiani - let s stop buying Heinz products, this is so disrespectful.”

Others were thrilled at the new offering, which will be available for purchase in the UK from September. 

Aussie Sprinter Gout Gout Stuns The World
NEXT STORY

Aussie Sprinter Gout Gout Stuns The World

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Sprinter Gout Gout Stuns The World

Aussie Sprinter Gout Gout Stuns The World

Queensland sprinter Gout Gout has gone viral again, after his cruisy heat win in the 200 metre event at the World Athletics under-20s Championships in Peru.
Aussies Moving Back To The Big Cities, Data Shows

Aussies Moving Back To The Big Cities, Data Shows

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed Aussies are on the move.
Sinkhole Swallows Entire Car In Seoul, Injuring Two

Sinkhole Swallows Entire Car In Seoul, Injuring Two

A sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a road in Seodaemun district in western Seoul, swallowing an entire car and injuring two people.
Furious Driver Calls Out 'Entitled' Parking Act

Furious Driver Calls Out 'Entitled' Parking Act

A shopper has blasted an entitled driver online after parking their Range Rover inches from his car, making it nearly impossible for the shopper to enter through his driver's seat door.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Personally Destroys Four Tonnes Of Illegal Marijuana

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Personally Destroys Four Tonnes Of Illegal Marijuana

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken an enormous leap forward in the war on illegal marijuana shops, personally burning four tonnes of marijuana seized by the city sheriff from unlicensed cannabis stores.