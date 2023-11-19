The Project

Harry Styles’ Mum Claps Back At Fans For Criticising His New Haircut

Harry Styles’ mum has taken to social media to urge people to be kind, responding to recent backlash the singer has faced from fans for shaving off his signature curls.

The pop superstar sent fans into a spiral last week when he debuted a freshly shaven head, with his new haircut making headlines around the world. 

Styles’ mum, Anne Twist, took to Instagram to address the dramatic reactions to her son’s buzzcut, encouraging everyone to be a little kinder.

“When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of Harry with his new hairstyle. 

“There’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it 🤷🏻‍♀️#TPWK”

The hashtag TPWK stands for Treat People With Kindness, the title of a song from Styles’ 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

The post also included screenshots of a headline ran by a news outlet after Styles debuted the hairdo, reading “Harry Styles fans shocked over shaved head reveal: ‘Ruined my entire life’”.

The headline had been “uncrapped” and reinterpreted to read “Breaking News: It’s hair! It’s his! Also it will grow back. If he wants.” 

Fans loved Twist’s take on the situation, applauding her for speaking out. 

“You tell them momma twist!!” wrote one supporter. 

“TELL THEM ANNE!!!! a lot of noise considering this guy just wants to quietly get on w his life of joy and love and kindness,” wrote another. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist)

