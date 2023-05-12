The Project

Hamish Blake Attempts To Make The World's First Solvable Cake

Aussie comedian Hamish Blake is upping the ante again for his son's birthday cake as he attempts to make a solvable Rubik's Cube cake.

From a regular birthday cake to creating edible hinges, Lego Master's Australia host Hamish Blake has done it all when it comes to creating birthday cakes for his son's birthday.

Or so he thought…

Blake's son, Sonny, has this year requested the most ambitious cake yet.

In what the podcast host has dubbed "cake night", Blake is attempting to create a solvable Rubik's Cube cake.

"This is my son's ninth birthday; he is very into Rubik's cubing at the moment, so he's requested a Rubik's cube cake," Blake revealed in a video posted to Instagram.

"The kicker being, it moves... it moves just like a Rubik's cube, like on all different axes.

"It's a solvable cake."

After some research, Blake believes this will be the world's first solvable cake if he can pull it off.

In order to create the cake, however, "not all" of the cake components will be edible.

"It has cake components in it, but obviously, the bits that move have to be something else," he explained.

"What are they? Well, I've learned a lot about 3D printing over the past week.

"After many trials... I'll put the full pre-production in [Instagram] Stories; I now have a whole bunch of bits that will hopefully slot together to make the inside of the Rubik's Cube, and the cake goes in that, we colour it up, it should be fine.

"There's a lot of other technical stuff I won't bore you with."

"Can I do it? I actually think probably not. See you then!"

Image: Hamish Blake/Instagram

