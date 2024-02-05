The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

Guzman Y Gomez is expanding their dessert menu with the new Nacho Sundae, featuring cinnamon sugar-coated corn chips topped with soft serve and chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.

The Nacho Sundae will set customers back $6.50 and will be available for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, delivery and on the GYG App.

Guzman y Gomez Founder and Co-CEO Steven Marks said the Nacho Sundae is the “perfect dessert” and expects it to be a cult classic. 

“The Nacho Sundae is set to become an iconic GYG menu item. When we first tried this menu item in our test kitchen, I genuinely came back to the office and couldn’t stop thinking about it.” 

The sweet and salty summer dessert debuts on the GYG menu Tuesday February 6th, and will be available at select locations. 

Keen diners will have to get in quickly, the Nacho Sundae will be available for a limited time only. 

Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown
NEXT STORY

Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

Advertisement

Related Articles

Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

Susie the cat is taking her new hometown of Dorchester by storm by visiting several different shops and sitting down for a bit.
Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

A cinema worker has sparked a heated debate online after sharing images of monumental amounts of popcorn left on the floor after a movie screening.
New Survey Reveals The Italian Accent Is The Most Attractive

New Survey Reveals The Italian Accent Is The Most Attractive

A new survey has revealed that the Italian accent is considered the most attractive, booting the French accent from the top spot.
South-Eastern States Continue To Swelter Through Heatwave

South-Eastern States Continue To Swelter Through Heatwave

Over the weekend, parts of the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria experienced the 40C temperatures that had many West Australians sweltering last week.
Taylor Swift Fans Considering Wearing Adult Diapers To Ensure They Do Not Miss A Minute Of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Fans Considering Wearing Adult Diapers To Ensure They Do Not Miss A Minute Of The Eras Tour

Aussie Swifties are considering wearing adult diapers to the Australian leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to ensure they do not miss any songs when they have to duck to the bathroom.