Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

The Nacho Sundae will set customers back $6.50 and will be available for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, delivery and on the GYG App.

Guzman y Gomez Founder and Co-CEO Steven Marks said the Nacho Sundae is the “perfect dessert” and expects it to be a cult classic.

“The Nacho Sundae is set to become an iconic GYG menu item. When we first tried this menu item in our test kitchen, I genuinely came back to the office and couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

The sweet and salty summer dessert debuts on the GYG menu Tuesday February 6th, and will be available at select locations.

Keen diners will have to get in quickly, the Nacho Sundae will be available for a limited time only.