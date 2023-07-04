Grandfather Shocked To Find Live Snake Inside Bag Of Broccoli

The shopper, Neville Linton, a grandfather and father of three from the UK, said he was given quite the fright after he noticed a ladder snake nestled into the stems of his broccoli.

"I'm not good with snakes," Linton, from Birmingham, told Sky News.

"It's lucky I didn't just leave the broccoli out in the kitchen, or it would have been loose in the house."

"That would have been a huge risk for us because we have two vulnerable people living here."

It's also very fortunate it was a ladder snake which is nonvenomous. And even more fortunate still that it wasn't me because, dangerous or not, my soul would have left my body, and I'd never eat another green vegetable for the rest of my life.

Linton said he's been offered compensation for the ordeal but is pushing for more.