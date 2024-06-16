The Project

Gordon Ramsay Shows Off Gruesome Bruising After 'Really Bad' Cycling Accident

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been left shaken by a "really bad" cycling accident.

The presenter and restaurant owner, 57, who fronts the Kitchen Nightmares program, shared photos of his clothes being torn and helmet crushed while biking in Connecticut in the US.

In an Instagram video, he showed a purple bruise which appeared to cover a significant portion of his chest.

"Hey guys, it's Gordon. I'd like to share a very important message with you all," Ramsay said, while his hands were shaking.

"You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman (races) et cetera and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I'm lucky to be here.

"Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you've got to wear helmets.

"I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care ... these helmets cost money, but they're crucial, even with a kid's short journey, they've got to wear a helmet now.

"I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it."

Ramsay also captioned the post, writing that he was "doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato".

He added that he was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, and the helmet "saved" his life.

With AAP.

Image: Getty/Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

    The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer, attending a military parade in central London.
    Inside Out 2 has finally hit Aussie cinemas, exploring Riley’s journey through puberty and her new emotions.
    An Aussie psychotherapist has compared fancy water bottles to adulthood 'safety blankets', arguing that they help people combat their everyday anxieties.
    Pop star Chappell Roan has opened up the stage, sharing with fans the struggles that come with new-found fame.
    Mark Story, a journalist in New Zealand, has claimed he was enjoying a breakfast brioche when he was booted out of his favourite “good-feelings” cafe by a staff member for overstaying his welcome.