Gold Cost High-Rise Apartment Owners Hit With 'View Tax'

The Gold Coast city council has come under fire for hitting high-rise apartment owners with a huge rate hike, with those above the 40th floor facing an increase of up to 50 per cent.

The council claims the move would ensure "fairness and equity across all ratepayer categories", due to floor level impacting a property's value  

In the past 6 months, people who live between floors 21 and 40 have seen rates rise up to 40 per cent, while those who live on floors 11-20 are up 30 per cent. 

Owners on floors five to 10 have seen rates increase by up to 10 per cent, with no changes for those below the fifth floor. 

The revised rates will impact more than 12,000 high-rise apartments. 

Despite the change being adopted by the council on June 7 and brought into effect on July 1, residents only received the first rate notices last week. 

The head of Queensland's Strata Community Association, Laura Bos, told the ABC the move was "cruel" during a cost-of-living crisis, and warned it would make apartment living "unattractive and unaffordable".

"It's most definitely a view tax and particularly in context of how it's being structured, in that the higher you go, the more you pay. There is no other way to look at it," Ms Bos said.

