Gen Z Has Cancelled Leggings, Instead Opting For ‘Flared Leggings’

Almost all of us will have one drawer that is filled with a mountain of the black, comfortable, all-purpose pants. The versatile piece can be worn for any outing, from ducking out to the shops or paired with some jewellery to wear on a night out.

Now, Gen Z has cancelled the comfortable pantaloons, declaring them “cheugy” (for any non-Gen Z, this means outdated).

Instead, Gen Z believes we should all ditch the leggings for “flared leggings.”

This all came out in the comment section of a video from a TikToker, Hannah Brown, who frequently calls on the younger, trendier generation for style advice.

The video shows Brown in black leggings, beige chunky knit and Nike runners, asking “What are we wearing to run errands?”

The top comments called out the leggings, saying that people now wear flared leggings.

“Definitely got to change those leggings to flare leggings, plus platform uggs, plus hair in claw clip, plus small hoop earrings,” one person wrote in the comments.

“The primary thing here is the leggings! Go flared leggings (yoga pants). Also, Nike is not it anymore. Adidas Sambas or New Balances are the sneakers right now,” another fashionista suggested, while another added, “Flare leggings, crewneck sweatshirts, and birks.”

Millennials were horrified to see these comments, with many refusing to go back to wearing flared leggings.

“Girls wearing flare leggings, what is your plan for winter? Like we lived that life…. I won't go back to flare,” one wrote.

“Omg as a millennial I will simply never be going back to flare leggings,” another commented, while another pointed out that flared leggings are “terrible for wet weather.”