Friends Actor Paxton Whitehead Dies Aged 85

Friends actor Paxton Whitehead has died at 85.

Whitehead’s career began in 1958 when he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in the U.K. and became a well-known stage actor.

In 1974 he moved on to the small screen, appearing in shows such as Murder, Sher Wrote, Desperate Housewives, Frasier, Law and Order and 3rd Rock From The Sun.

Whitehead also starred in his first film in 1979.

In 1998 he joined the Friends cast as Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale, Mr Waltham.

Fellow English actor Jim Piddock shared a tribute to his friend who had died.

Heartbroken to hear my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away. He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and a truly wonderful human being,” he said on social media.

“He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.”

Dana Ivey also shared sweet memories of her former co-star.

“We first worked together in My Fair Lady in 1964, and the last time was in Importance Of Being Earnest in 2010 — friends for 59 years. I loved him so much. Heartbroken,” she said.

