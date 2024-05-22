The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Four Seasons Orlando Responds To Viral Baby Moment

Four Seasons Orlando Responds To Viral Baby Moment

An adorable video of a baby saying she wants to stay at the Four Seasons Orlando has taken TikTok by storm, prompting the luxury hotel to respond.

In the video posted by Stephanie O’Brien, a dad is holding his baby daughter who is wearing nothing but a nappy. A woman off-screen asks, “I have a question for everybody: who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

The baby politely points her finger in the air and says, “Me!”

“If the Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador, my niece got you,” the caption reads.

@sobrizzle If the @Four Seasons Hotels ♬ original sound - Stefanie O’Brien

The video has racked up nearly 40 million views and 5 million likes.

Many were baffled by the baby’s taste in luxury hotel chains.

“He’s been working so hard at the office he deserves this,” one person joked.

“It’s like he waited to hear which Four Seasons before answering,” another said.

In response to the cute viral moment, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts posted a video using the trending sound with the words, “Who wants to welcome our newest ambassador to Four Seasons Orlando?”

O’Brien commented on the response, “Baby boss is READY for you Four Seasons Hotels!!!”, to which the hotel chain quickly commented back, “A future CMO is checking in.”

@fourseasons #Stitch with @Stefanie O’Brien Let the adventure begin @Stefanie O’Brien fam 🏰✨@FourSeasonsOrlando #LuxuryTravel #FamilyTravel #LoveFourSeasons ♬ original sound - Four Seasons Hotels
True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully
NEXT STORY

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

Advertisement

Related Articles

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

10 News legend, Sandra Sully, heard a voice, identical to hers, reading a headline on a true crime podcast.
Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

The opposition has claimed nuclear power is a cheaper and more reliable solution to renewable energy.
Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

A cat called Max has received an honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” from Vermont State University.
Outraged Aussie Man Slams Cost Of Large Coke At Macca’s

Outraged Aussie Man Slams Cost Of Large Coke At Macca’s

An Aussie TikToker has slammed the cost of a soft drink he purchased from Macca’s, suggesting that the price of the beverage is a rip-off compared to what Americans get from McDonald’s in the U.S.
Aussies Spend $47.5 Billion On Impulse Purchases Every Year

Aussies Spend $47.5 Billion On Impulse Purchases Every Year

The latest data shows that Aussies are struggling with self-control after a Finder survey found we are spending $47.5 billion on impulse purchases every year.