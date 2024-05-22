Four Seasons Orlando Responds To Viral Baby Moment

In the video posted by Stephanie O’Brien, a dad is holding his baby daughter who is wearing nothing but a nappy. A woman off-screen asks, “I have a question for everybody: who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

The baby politely points her finger in the air and says, “Me!”

“If the Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador, my niece got you,” the caption reads.

The video has racked up nearly 40 million views and 5 million likes.

Many were baffled by the baby’s taste in luxury hotel chains.

“He’s been working so hard at the office he deserves this,” one person joked.

“It’s like he waited to hear which Four Seasons before answering,” another said.

In response to the cute viral moment, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts posted a video using the trending sound with the words, “Who wants to welcome our newest ambassador to Four Seasons Orlando?”

O’Brien commented on the response, “Baby boss is READY for you Four Seasons Hotels!!!”, to which the hotel chain quickly commented back, “A future CMO is checking in.”