The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ford Escort Owned By Princess Diana Sells For $1 Million At Auction

Ford Escort Owned By Princess Diana Sells For $1 Million At Auction

A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for £650,000 ($A1.1 million) at auction, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was "fierce bidding" for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed on Saturday.

The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5 per cent buyer's premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

Britain and Diana's admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988. She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet. Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

The car has just under 25,000 miles (40,000 km) on it.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for 52,000 pounds.

AAP with The Project.

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe
NEXT STORY

Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

    Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

    Edinburgh now knows what Aussie comedy fans have for a long time; Sam Campbell is so damn funny!
    The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

    The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

    You won’t see it on a menu, but walk into any coffee shop worth its beans and order yourself a magic, at the same time as giving the barista a wink and the finger gun, and you’ll receive the most caffeinated beverage.
    Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

    Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

    Emma Stark has become the youngest-ever field umpire to officiate at the highest level of the AFL.
    Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

    Miss England Competitor Becomes First Ever Finalist To Compete Without Make-Up

    A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete in the competition without any make-up.
    Victoria To Pay Off 10,000 Student Nurses And Midwives University Degrees In Full

    Victoria To Pay Off 10,000 Student Nurses And Midwives University Degrees In Full

    More than 10,000 budding nurses and midwives will have their university degrees paid off in full to boost staffing across Victoria's health system.