Explicit Deepfake Images Of Taylor Swift Go Viral, Sparking Outrage

Non-consensual AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift went viral on X, circulating for nearly a day before being removed from the platform.

The images received over 27 million views and more than 260,000 likes in 19 hours before the images and account were suspended.

Although the original AI images portraying the pop star in sexually explicit positions have been removed, the photos continue to circulate on the social media platform.

It has been reported that Taylor Swift is considering legal action over the deep fake images.

A source told Daily Mail, “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided, but there is one thing that is clear: these fake, AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.”

“The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with.

“Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this, and laws must be enacted.”

Swifties have rushed to defend the Cruel Summer singer, starting a #ProtectTaylorSwift. The circulation of the images has prompted renewed calls for U.S. lawmakers to crack down on the quickly-expanding AI marketplace.

However, due to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, there are concerns any restrictions placed on AI technology and any art form that comes out of it, would stifle innovation and citizens' rights to freedom of expression and speech.

If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

