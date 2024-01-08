The Project

Experts Claim November 30 Is The Best Birthday If You Want To Become A Billionaire

A review of billionaire birthdays has found that a surprisingly high amount are born on November 30.

Experts from Coupon Follow reviewed data from Bloomberg’s Top 500 billionaires list to find any overlapping traits that contributed to their success. 

The researchers found that 19 of the 500 billionaires were born on November 30, and January 01 was the next most popular date, with 13 billionaire birthdays. 

All other dates had just two to four billionaires sharing birthdays. 

The data also showed that October was the most popular month for billionaire birthdays after November. 

Researchers also found that billionaires were most likely to live in the United States, with 189 living in the U.S., followed by China, with 53 billionaire residents.

